“People forget…” – Marcus Rashford reveals truth about leaving Manchester United

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has spoken out about his desire to leave the club after such a long part of his career was spent at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils misfit is currently on loan at Barcelona, but it perhaps seems unlikely that he’ll be heading back to Manchester any time soon.

Rashford also spent part of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and he says he simply needed a change after spending 23 years of his life at United.

It has at times seemed a bit puzzling that Rashford so rapidly lost form in a Man Utd shirt, but perhaps now it makes more sense after this public admission.

Marcus Rashford speaks out on leaving Manchester United for Barcelona

Speaking to ESPN, Rashford made it clear that he simply needed to experience something different after spending so long with United.

“It was so many years in one place,” he said. “People forget this, but 24 years, 23 years of my life was with Manchester United. So sometimes you just need a change. I think maybe this is the case with me and yeah, I’m enjoying everything.”

Rashford certainly looks back to his best at Barca, and it’s hard to begrudge him this move after he gave a lot to United over the years.

Of course, many MUFC supporters will be unhappy with how this played out, but it’s surely just human nature to want to try new things at some point.

Rashford is now playing abroad and representing one of Europe’s biggest clubs after previously doing his bit to deliver silverware to United.

It will be interesting to see if this loan move becomes permanent or if Rashford ends up making another move at the end of this season.