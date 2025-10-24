Mikel Arteta highlights “big message” from Sir Alex Ferguson to justify Arsenal approach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Co-owner of Manchester United, speaks with Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been in excellent form in the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League this season.

They are sitting on top of the league table, but they have been criticised for their defensive approach. The Gunners have failed to create too many chances, and they have looked conservative in their approach this season.

However, they have been exceptional defensively, and teams have found it increasingly difficult to break them down. Mikel Arteta has put together a solid defensive unit, and there is every reason to believe that Arsenal could end up winning major trophies this season because of their defensive set-up.

Arteta on Sir Alex Ferguson quote

During his pre-match presser before the Crystal Palace game, the Arsenal manager was asked to share his thoughts on the famous Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous quote, where the former Manchester United manager emphasised the importance of having a quality defensive unit. The Scottish manager had claimed that attackers can win you matches, but it is the defenders who end up winning the major trophies for their teams.

Reacting to the question, Arteta explained that Sir Alex Ferguson was right in his assessment, and his success as a manager speaks volumes.

Mikel Arteta said: “When you look at his titles and who’s speaking, you have to really put that big message in your office. He’s right. We defend to attack better. That’s the intention, not to concede. We have that mindset.”

Can Arsenal improve going forward?

Arsenal have invested a substantial amount of money on quality attacking players this summer. It will be interesting to see if players like Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze can help them improve in the final third as the season progresses. So far, they have done quite well, and it is fair to assume that they will only improve as the new signings continue to settle in.