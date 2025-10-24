Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league.

The Brazilian has been exceptional for the North London club, and manager Mikel Arteta has now heaped praise on him.

Arteta hails Gabriel Magalhaes

While speaking to the media before the Crystal Palace match, the Arsenal manager explained that Gabriel has developed into one of the best central defenders in the world. He also added that the Brazilian has an incredible mentality and a tremendous attitude.

He has been one of the main reasons why Arsenal have been outstanding defensively. He has formed a solid partnership with William Saliba at the back. In addition to that, the Brazilian has been exceptional going forward as well. He has been lethal for Arsenal while attacking set pieces, and he has added a new dimension to their attack.

Mikel Arteta hails “incredible” Arsenal star as “one of the best” in the world. pic.twitter.com/1fGdcI8ulC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 24, 2025

Mikel Arteta said of Gabriel: “If I want a defence to master both boxes. Gabby’s presence, it’s a lot to like. One of the best centre backs in the world. Gaby is incredible.”

Gabriel is at his peak

The Brazilian defender is at the peak of his career, and he has been performing at a high level. There is no doubt that he is one of the best defenders around. It will be interesting to see if he can help Arsenal improve further in the coming months and get them over the line.

They have come close to winning the league title in recent seasons, and they will look to go all the way this time around.

Having top-class players like Gabriel at their disposal certainly gives them an edge. The Brazilian is enjoying his best form right now, and it is no surprise that his manager considers him one of the best players in the world in his position.