Ian Wright explains what Liverpool have done to make Mohamed Salah “a passenger” this season

Mohamed Salah and Ian Wright (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has weighed in with his analysis on why Mohamed Salah’s form for Liverpool has taken such a big turn for the worse so far this season.

The Egypt international was unstoppable for the Reds last season as he won the Golden Boot on the way to leading the club to the Premier League title.

However, he looks a shadow of his former self at the moment, and Wright believes he’s missing the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The former Liverpool right-back was a key player alongside Salah on that side of the pitch, giving him quality passing that helped to unleash him.

Wright says Liverpool have now taken that away from Salah, and he looks like “a passenger” as a result.

Ian Wright on Mohamed Salah’s poor Liverpool form

Speaking on the Overlap, Wright was one of a number of pundits discussing the issues at Liverpool at the moment.

While Paul Scholes slammed Milos Kerkez’s poor start since joining LFC from Bournemouth in the summer, Salah explained the big issue with Salah no longer having Alexander-Arnold behind him.

“If you haven’t got someone like Trent to release him when he’s in that phase where, oh, he’s free, where you got someone who can hit him straight away, then he looks exactly what he looks like now … they’ve taken that away from him. They’ve taken that away from Mo Salah,” Wright said.

“He can’t get that ball early. He can’t get that great ball from Trent and he can’t go and do his thing. When you look at him now, he just looks like he looks like a passenger.”

Can Mohamed Salah bounce back for Liverpool?

It will be a big challenge for Arne Slot to get Salah firing again now that the shape of the team looks so different from last season.

The Merseyside giants not only miss Alexander-Arnold, but have a host of new signings that need to settle in, and that just hasn’t happened yet.

Salah is also not getting any younger, so it might be that he really peaked last season and it’ll be hard for him to hit that kind of form again.