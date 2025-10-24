Recent Newcastle United signing already eyeing future club

Nick Woltemade celebrates with his Newcastle United teammates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade may only have joined the club this summer, but he’s already got his sights set on a future move.

The Germany international joined the Magpies after impressing with Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, and it’s perhaps not too surprising that he has ambitions to go back to his home country.

According to Bild, Woltemade is keen to end up playing for Bayern Munich one day, having been a target for them while he was at Stuttgart.

Woltemade scored 17 goals for Stuttgart last season and has started brightly at Newcastle too, finding the back of the net five times in first nine games in all competitions.

Still, it seems the 23-year-old might not see his long-term future at St James’ Park as he’s still keen on a potential move to Bayern at some point.

Could Nick Woltemade still end up at Bayern Munich?

As reported by Christian Falk for CF Bayern Insider, Woltemade was on Bayern’s list in the recent summer transfer window, though they couldn’t get a deal done on this occasion.

Newcastle did well to win the race for Woltemade, who has so far performed very well for Eddie Howe’s side as an important replacement for the departing Alexander Isak.

NUFC surely won’t want to sell Woltemade any time soon, but Bayern are the biggest team in Germany so it’s not surprising that he’ll view that as a great move for his career.

Perhaps Newcastle will be able to persuade him to stay with them for longer, but they’re still some way from being that big a force in the game.

The club have invested a lot to try to close the gap on the traditional big six, and they’re making good progress, but it still looks like it’ll take them a while longer to get to where Manchester City eventually got when they made a similar journey.