Real Madrid willing to pay €100m to win race for Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd transfer target

Kenan Yildiz in action for Juventus against Real Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay as much as €100m to ensure they win the race for the transfer of Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international has shone during his time in Serie A, establishing himself as one of the finest young talents in Europe at the moment.

As previously reported, Yildiz is on the radar of top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, but it now seems that Real Madrid are stepping up their interest.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Los Blancos are ready to show they mean serious business with Yildiz by preparing to pay as much as €100m to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Kenan Yildiz has long list of transfer suitors

It’s clear that if Yildiz does end up leaving Juve any time soon, he won’t be short of suitors, but Fichajes make it clear that the Italian giants want to keep the 20-year-old.

Yildiz clearly won’t come cheap, so it will be interesting to see who is most willing to come up with the huge sums of money required to get a deal done.

Real Madrid have traditionally spent big money on ‘Galactico’ signings of the world’s best players, though their approach has changed slightly in recent years.

While the Spanish giants still have elite names like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham on their books, they’ve also focused more on bringing in the best young players before they become superstars, with this policy working well with players like Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, and Franco Mastantuono.

Could we see Kenan Yildiz in the Premier League?

Yildiz could also do well to move to England, as he’d likely get a good chance to develop at a club like Chelsea.

The Blues are building around elite young players, spending big on the likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian, Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato in recent times and making them key first-team players.

Yildiz might also be tempted by someone like Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta making the north Londoners into a serious and ambitious side again, and improving almost all the players he’s worked with.

Man Utd could also be interesting as they look to work their way back to the top, but might be seen as more of a gamble right now after so many promising players’ careers have gone backwards there.