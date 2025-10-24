Manchester United corner flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Thomas Meunier has revealed that he could have signed for Manchester United during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgian defender was linked with a move to the Premier League back then, and the then-manager of the German club was ready to let him leave. He was even willing to let his own agent sort out a move for the player.

While Meunier has not named who the manager was, he has played under Lucien Favre, Edin Terzic and Marco Rose during his time at the German club. So it would have to be one of them.

Meunier turned down Man United move

“A little anecdote. When I was at Dortmund. I could have signed for Manchester United. I didn’t have an agent. And, in fact, the coach there at the time clearly directed me to his agent so I could sign for Manchester United. I refused, and I didn’t sign. Otherwise, you would have known… But there you go,” he said to RTBF. “That’s also the negative side of football. There’s a lot of money at stake. And even coaches work with agents specifically to place players and get paid. I have 45 examples like that. Now, I can’t prove them all, so I won’t name any names. But it’s something that, in my opinion, still happens far too frequently.”

Thomas Meunier could have been a useful option

The 34-year-old is currently plying his trade in France with LOSC Lille.

He has proven himself to be a reliable defender for club and country. There is no doubt that Meunier would have been a useful acquisition for Manchester United. The defender has revealed that the only reason the move collapsed was because he was not keen on the manager looking to drive him out of the club, using his own agent.

The Belgian defender did not have his own agent back then, and that resulted in the collapse of a potential transfer.