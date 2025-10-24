Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, talks to Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of FK Bodo/Glimt. (Photo by Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive unit with the signing of the Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu.

The 25-year-old French defender has done quite well for the Italian club, and he is highly rated across Europe. According to a report from Tutto Juve, the two Premier League clubs are pursuing the defender, and he could cost around €30 million.

Tottenham and Newcastle have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Can Spurs offer Pierre Kalulu regular chances?

It will be interesting to see how the north London club accommodates him in the starting lineup. They have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso at their disposal. Luka Vuskovic is on the books as well.

Signing another central defender would be quite surprising. Tottenham should look to invest in the other areas of their squad.

Newcastle need Kalulu

On the other hand, Newcastle could certainly use another central defender. The 25-year-old could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are in their 30s, and they will need to be replaced soon.

Newcastle have an exciting project, and they are competing in the UEFA Champions League. They have recently won a domestic trophy as well. They could be an attractive destination for the 25-year-old defender. He has been labelled as an “intelligent” footballer, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Newcastle if they managed to get the deal done.

The reported €30 million asking price could look like a bargain in future. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay up.

