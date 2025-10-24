Nuno Espirito Santo looks on. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United signed Callum Wilson on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

The experienced striker has not had ample opportunities at the London club, so far. His minutes have dried up since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo.

West Ham insider ExWhuEmployee has now revealed that the newly appointed West Ham manager does not fancy Wilson, and therefore, he is unlikely to pick him.

Why Callum Wilson has been overlooked?

He revealed (h/t FootballFancast): “We did our research and asked the question around. The notion was completely denied by the club, and we were told that the manager just doesn’t fancy him.

It will be interesting to see if the former Newcastle striker decides to leave the club in January. He will be hoping to play regularly at this stage of his career. He’s at the peak of his powers, and he will not want to sit on the bench at the London club.

West Ham need to replace Wilson

West Ham should prioritise the signing of a quality striker in January. If Nuno is not going to use Wilson, the hammers will need alternatives. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. They have been linked with Joshua Zirkzee.

West Ham have had a poor start to the season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They were fighting for survival in the Premier League last season, and they will not want to be in that position again. They will look to secure a respectable finish this season.

Adding a reliable goalscorer will be crucial to their hopes of doing well this season.

Meanwhile, Wilson has proved himself in the Premier League with Newcastle and Bournemouth in the past. There is no doubt that he is a quality player. He could have been a useful option for West Ham.