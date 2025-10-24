West Ham will be busy in the coming months (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

West Ham United were interested in signing the Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from ESPN NL, they failed to get the deal done because Ajax refused to sell him. He was linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa in recent months as well.

Kenneth Taylor was on West Ham radar

Apparently, the player had an agreement with the Dutch outfit that they would allow him to leave during the summer transfer window. However, Ajax are struggling right now, and they did not want to lose a key player.

The midfielder and his representatives held crunch talks with Ajax technical director Alex Kroes regarding a potential move, but the Dutch outfit was demanding an unreasonable fee to sell him. West Ham were not keen on paying over the odds.

Can West Ham sign Taylor in future?

It will be interesting to see if they decide to return for the player in future. They could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Taylor would be a long-term acquisition. He has shown his quality in the Netherlands, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

West Ham need to improve their squad if they want to do well. They were fighting the relegation battle last season, and they have started the season poorly this time around. It remains to be seen whether they can survive in the top flight. They cannot hope to sign talented young players if they go down to the championship.

They have brought in a new manager, and it remains to be seen whether Nuno Espirito Santo can turn things around at the London club. They have quality players at their disposal, and they have an ambitious project. Taylor could be tempted to join them in future.

Wolves were interested in the player during the summer window as well, but he had a preference towards West Ham.

