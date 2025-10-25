“He has coped really well” – Amorim has special praise for Man United summer signing

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Rúben Amorim has offered an emphatic vote of confidence in young goalkeeper Senne Lammens, praising the Belgian’s temperament and impact during a delicate period for the club.

Amid persistent noise about the goalkeeping hierarchy and external speculation over potential changes between the posts, Amorim highlighted Lammens’ ability to stay calm, adapt quickly and perform with maturity beyond his years.

For a side trying to stabilise results while refining its identity, the manager’s public backing signals that Lammens has become a trusted figure in a high-pressure role.

The goalkeeping position has been a huge cause of concern for the Red Devils recently.

Man United finally have a reliable goalkeeper

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have both made high profile errors at the club that have cost them crucial points.

However, the arrival of Lammens has provided the Red Devils stability in the goalkeeping position.

Amorim admitted even he has been pleasantly surprised by just how smoothly Lammens has handled the situation.

“Senne Lammens has been great. His impact surprised me a little bit, because it is hard in the moment of our club and all of the speculation around our goalkeepers… he has coped really well with the pressure,” the manager explained, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Man United have been working through an unsettled stretch marked by scrutiny over who should wear the No. 1 shirt.

When the season started, Bayindir was trusted by the manager but since the signing of Lammens, Amorim changed his mind.

Senne Lammens has shown maturity

Lammens has offered the two qualities coaches crave most from their goalkeeper, reliability and clarity. Amorim distilled it succinctly: “He is really composed.”

That composure has translated to better decision making. In possession, he has shown the courage to split centre-halves and invite pressure, giving midfielders the extra beat they need to find space and enabling the side to play through the first line rather than defaulting to long clearances.

With a calmer presence behind them, the defenders look more confident stepping out to engage, and full-backs have been able to push on without fear of being exposed in transition.

