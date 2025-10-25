‘That’s what I expect him to do’ – Arne Slot opens up on Mo Salah’s struggles at Liverpool

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has moved to calm growing speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah’s recent dip in form, insisting that the Egyptian star’s track record speaks for itself.

The Dutch coach remains confident that his talismanic forward will rediscover his scoring touch soon, emphasising that Salah’s consistency and professionalism leave little reason for concern.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s match against Brentford, Slot reaffirmed his faith in the club’s all-time Premier League top scorer, reminding supporters that temporary goal droughts are simply part of a long season.

Mo Salah has struggled with his goal scoring form

Salah’s recent run of matches without a goal has sparked debate among pundits and fans, particularly given his typically high standards and reputation as one of the league’s most clinical forwards.

Despite the scrutiny, Slot remains composed and supportive, highlighting that the 33-year-old’s career has been built on a relentless ability to deliver when it matters most.

“I’m not worried. The main thing is Mo has always scored his goals for our club,” Slot said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that’s what he’s done his whole life, and that’s what I expect him to do again.”

Arne Slot comes out in support of Liverpool star

The Liverpool attacker has only scored three goals in 12 games this season in all competitions.

It has been a huge cause of concern for the club considering these are pretty bad numbers for a player of Salah’s caliber.

The Egyptian attacker’s poor form has also cause more trouble to Slot and the Reds because along with him, new signing like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have failed to deliver so far and fans are starting to get worried about their chances of winning top honours this season.

After guiding the Merseyside club to the league title last season, Salah’s form has raised eyebrows but with the support of Slot and his teammates, he can turn it around like he regularly done in the past.

Liverpool “would find hard to turn down” 58-year-old manager if opportunity came along