Arsenal players celebrate during the win at Fulham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the highly talented Montpellier striker Lacine Megnan-Pave.

The French striker has been exceptional at the youth level for the French outfit, and his performances have attracted the attention of Barcelona as well. The Spanish champions are keeping close tabs on him, and they could look to make a move in the near future.

Lacine Megnan-Pave on Arsenal and Barcelona radar

On the other hand, Arsenal are hoping to sign the player as well. They have been monitoring his progress closely, and they are ready to make an effort to convince the player and his representatives, as per L’Equipe.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an exciting project. The opportunity to join them could be exciting for the 15-year-old. They have a rich history when it comes to grooming young players, and they could help the 15-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential.

Similarly, Barcelona have a famed Academy as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs comes forward with an offer to sign him. The 15-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for both teams, and he could develop into an important first-team player with the right guidance.

“I don’t see myself…”: Arsenal star opens up on his future after what Arteta has said to him

Megnan-Pave would be a future asset

Meanwhile, Megnan-Pave has been outstanding for France at the youth level as well. He scored 12 goals and picked up 12 assists in 24 matches for the under-17 national team.

There is no doubt that he has the potential to play for the biggest clubs in the world with the right coaching. He needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea scouts watched Champions League star worth €70-80 million