Arsenal players in a huddle (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he plans to stay at the North London club until the end of his contract.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal, but the player has no desire to move on. He is waiting to see whether Arsenal will offer him a new deal. The striker is currently sidelined with a knee injury since January, and he is aiming to return to action quickly and establish himself as a key player for the team once again.

Gabriel Jesus on Arsenal future

He said on ESPN: “Every day, the [Arsenal] coach and the board say they’re eager for my return. “I don’t see myself outside the club’s plans. I have a contract until 2027, and if it’s not renewed by then, I’ll be at the club at least until 2027.”

Jesus has been linked with clubs in Brazil. It will be interesting to see whether any Brazilian club is willing to come forward with an offer to sign him at the end of the season.

He was heavily linked with an exit during the summer transfer window as well, pulls up. It seems unlikely that Arsenal will let him leave in January. They are chasing the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They will not want to weaken the squad in the middle of the season.

Jesus could be a useful option for them during the second half of the campaign.

Palmeiras keen on Jesus

Meanwhile, Palmeiras have been mentioned as a potential destination, and Jesus has hinted that he could be interested in joining them in the future. However, he has no plans to leave the Premier League just yet. It remains to be seen whether he can convince Mikel Arteta to give him more opportunities in the coming months.

If he fails to hold down a starting spot at Arsenal, he could be under pressure to consider an exit. He will not want to sit on the bench at the London club at this stage of his career. Arsenal have already signed a quality striker like Viktor Gyökeres, and it is fair to assume that the Swedish international could be the first-choice striker at the club right now. It remains to be seen how the situation develops with Jesus over the next few months.