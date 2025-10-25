(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are hoping to agree on a new contract with Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers.

Both players have been quite important for the West Midlands club, and they are hoping to secure their long-term future.

Aston Villa must keep Morgan Rogers

Rogers, in particular, has been outstanding for Aston Villa, and he has been linked with multiple top clubs. Aston Villa need to secure his long-term future if they want to keep him at the club. He is a tremendous prospect with a bright future, and he is certainly one of the finest young players in the Premier League right now.

He has the quality to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and Aston Villa needs players like him if they want to do well. They are looking to build a formidable squad capable of competing in Europe regularly. Rogers will be instrumental to their success.

The 23-year-old midfielder is reportedly valued at £80 million, and he has been on the radar of several top clubs. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey has revealed that Matty Cash has already agreed on a new deal with Aston Villa, and John McGinn has also agreed to a new contract in principle. It seems that Aston Villa are working hard to secure the long-term futures of their key players.

Villa working to keep Rogers

Graeme Bailey revealed on TBR: “It is great news for Villa that Roberto Olabe has hit the ground running, it shows a real relationship between him and Emery, that he can come in and just continue talks and indeed make quick progress. “Am told Cash’s deal is done and McGinn is also agreed in principle. “Clearly they want to get these deals done before January, which makes sense as they can then attack the window fully. “Talks over a deals for Rogers and Tielemans are also continuing, but are not as advanced at this point.”

There is no doubt that they have weaknesses on the side, and they need to sign quality players, but they will need to ensure that they hold onto their best players as well.