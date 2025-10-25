Why Bayern Munich are leading Liverpool in the race to sign Marc Guehi

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich appear to be leading the race to sign Marc Guehi, with the German giants reportedly ahead of several Premier League clubs in the pursuit of the Crystal Palace captain.

According to Christian Falk, one of Guehi’s representatives, Gordon Stipic, was recently spotted in Munich for discussions, a development that suggests negotiations are progressing behind the scenes.

Bayern’s interest has been described as serious, with sporting director Christoph Freund playing a pivotal role in pushing for the transfer.

Liverpool are interested in a move for Guehi and even tried to sign him in the summer this year but Palace held firm and stopped the defender from joining the Premier League side.

Liverpool still hold interest in signing Marc Guehi

Arne Slot’s side remain interested in the centre-back but the addition of Bayern Munich in the race to sign him may change the situation now.

The Bavarian club’s advantage over English competitors stems from two key factors, existing personal connections within the football network and Bayern’s clearly defined long-term recruitment plan.

Freund, who has become the right-hand man of sporting chief Max Eberl, is leveraging his close relationship with Oliver Glasner, a former colleague from their shared time within the Red Bull football structure.

Both men have been in regular contact, discussing the potential of bringing Guehi to the Allianz Arena as part of Bayern’s defensive rebuild.

The 25-year-old England international fits the club’s recruitment philosophy perfectly.

His relatively modest wage demands compared to Premier League stars further enhance the appeal. Moreover, Guehi’s contract situation at Crystal Palace, with speculation that he could become available for a reasonable fee or even on a free in the near future, has intensified Bayern’s focus.

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Palace defender

Freund and Eberl have been working to rejuvenate the squad with younger, dynamic players who can grow into leadership roles.

Guehi, who captains Crystal Palace and has already earned recognition at international level with England, is viewed internally as a player who can provide both stability and long-term value.

The fact that Stipic has reportedly been in Munich for discussions shows that concrete steps are being taken to advance the deal.

With Freund applying internal pressure to finalise the move and a clear sporting role waiting for Guehi, Bayern’s intent is firm.

If all continues as planned, Guehi may soon find himself swapping Selhurst Park for Allianz Arena, taking the next major step in his blossoming career.

