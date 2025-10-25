Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace attacker Christantus Uche could be on his way out of the club at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace signed the player on loan with an option to buy. The move will be made permanent should certain conditions be met. However, the 22-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities.

Christantus Uche has struggled for games

He is yet to start a single game in the Premier League, and a report from Fichajes claims that he’s likely to return to Getafe at the end of the season. The Spanish club were hoping that Crystal Palace would sign him permanently. They are looking to raise funds from his departure. However, his situation at the London club suggests that he is not a part of their plans.

The attacker Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window, and he had impressed in Spain prior to that. Very few would have expected him to return to get in the sum of 2026. However, that scenario looks quite likely now.

Can Uche play regularly?

It will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old can convince Oliver Glasner to give him more opportunities in the coming months. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football. He has shown his ability in La Liga, and he will be desperate to prove himself in England as well.

He is capable of operating as a striker as well as an attacking midfielder. His versatility could be a huge bonus for Crystal Palace if they manage to get the best out of him. The player is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into an asset for the club.