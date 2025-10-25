Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The 23-year-old midfielder has done quite well for the Israeli outfit, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Leeds United. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Sissokho would be a superb acquisition.

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “It’s an interesting link this one, I don’t think there’s a lot that know about Sissokho really.

“He’s been playing in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He’s played in Champions League qualifiers, the Europa League as well. So he’s got a decent European pedigree.

“I think obviously, like you’ve said, maybe people are surprised that Leeds are in the market for midfielders because I think their midfielder has been okay this season.

“They’ve got [Ethan] Ampadu in there, and summer signing Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff who have definitely made a big impact in that midfield.

“Maybe Sissokho is an option that’s come up to Leeds and could be good value for money in that respect. He’s got 18 months left on his contract.

“As I said, Leeds are obviously keeping tabs on him. So let’s see if they follow up and firm up their interest.”