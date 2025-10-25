Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Malian midfielder Issouf Sissokho from Maccabi Tel Aviv.
The 23-year-old midfielder has done quite well for the Israeli outfit, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Leeds United. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Sissokho would be a superb acquisition.
Leeds keen on Issouf Sissokho
Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “It’s an interesting link this one, I don’t think there’s a lot that know about Sissokho really.
“He’s been playing in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He’s played in Champions League qualifiers, the Europa League as well. So he’s got a decent European pedigree.
“I think obviously, like you’ve said, maybe people are surprised that Leeds are in the market for midfielders because I think their midfielder has been okay this season.
“They’ve got [Ethan] Ampadu in there, and summer signing Anton Stach and Sean Longstaff who have definitely made a big impact in that midfield.
“Maybe Sissokho is an option that’s come up to Leeds and could be good value for money in that respect. He’s got 18 months left on his contract.
“As I said, Leeds are obviously keeping tabs on him. So let’s see if they follow up and firm up their interest.”
Sissokho would be a solid option
He has the physicality to thrive in English football, and he could help Leeds United improve. They have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they need a reliable defensive midfielder who can help them tighten up at the back. The 23-year-old midfielder will protect the back and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.
The opportunity to join Leeds United will be quite exciting for the midfielder as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League. The move from Israel to England would be a major upgrade for the player.
There is no doubt that he has the quality needed to do well in English football, and it remains to be seen whether Leeds can sign him in January.
They will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they need to plug the gaps in their squad in January. It has been a poor start to the season for them, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing quality players in the middle of the season could help them get back on track.
The 23-year-old midfielder will look to make an instant impact in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.
