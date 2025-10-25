“Serious movement” expected, Liverpool “going to be spending” in January

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been backed to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

They were very active during the summer transfer window, and they signed multiple players. However, they have had a mediocre start to the season, and they are currently third in the league table. They will be hoping to defend their Premier League crown, and they need to improve their squad. They need to tighten up at the back.

Liverpool need defenders

Liverpool have been quite poor defensively, and they are expected to lose Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season. He will be a free agent, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. Liverpool need to find a proper alternative to him.

They were expected to sign Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, but the move did not go through. It will be interesting to see if they decide to return for the Crystal Palace star in January.

Liverpool eyeing January moves

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness said on Football Insider: “I do expect to see some serious movement in January from Liverpool, and they’re going to be spending where they probably hadn’t planned to because there’s some some cracks appearing. They’re going to have to get that defence shored up.”

After the kind of window they had in the summer, very few would have expected Liverpool to lose four matches in a row. They did bounce back with a midweek win over Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League, and it will be interesting to see if they can go on a wedding run now.

There is no doubt that there are weaknesses on the side, and Liverpool need to plug them. Apart from our quality central defender, they should look to invest in a winger and a defensive midfielder as well.