Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool continues to be linked with a move for the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

They came close to signing the 25-year-old England international during the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed in the end. It seems that they could return for Guehi in January.

Reds to sign Marc Guehi in January?

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Liverpool will be even more determined to get the deal done in the coming weeks. They are in desperate need of defensive reinforcement, and Guehi would be an excellent addition for them.

Brown said on Football Insider: “But I’ve always felt Liverpool could try to get it done in January even if it isn’t a certainty any more. “He is by far the best option out there at the moment, and he’ll be available for £35million or less, which is a bargain fee for a defender of that quality. “When you consider the difficulties they’ve had in defense lately, I expect they’ll be even more determined to get that deal done as soon as possible.”

Liverpool need Guehi

He is certainly one of the best central defenders in the league right now, and he could help Liverpool tighten up at the back. They have looked vulnerable defensively at times, and they need to improve at the back if they want to win major trophies.

Meanwhile, clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with the player as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. Guehi has the qualities to play for the best clubs in the world, and he could be an asset for most teams.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are likely to lose Ibrahima Konaté on a free transfer at the end of the season, and they will need to replace him. Signing the Crystal Palace defender would be ideal for them. He could be the replacement for the French international.

They managed to convince the defender to join the club during the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to join in January now. They will need to agree on a deal with Crystal Palace as well. However, the Eagles will be under more pressure to sell him this time around. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer in the summer.