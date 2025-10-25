Liverpool want Newcastle star as Salah replacement

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing contingency plans for life after Mohamed Salah, with recruitment conversations now focusing on two Premier League forwards.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have turned their attention to Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) as primary targets should they decide to refresh the right-sided role Salah has made his own at Anfield.

Liverpool are “keeping tabs” on Gordon and Semenyo as they “plot another mega-money forward signing.”

Gordon & Semenyo have caught the attention of Liverpool

Both Gordon and Semenyo have impressed in the Premier League and Arne Slot’s side have a history of interest in these two players.

Although Salah’s future is not a part of the current speculation at the club but with the Egyptian attacker reaching the age of 33, the Reds are now planning for life without him.

Gordon is a player who is known for his pace and his ability to bring others into play while Semenyo is the kind of player who has the ability to score goals, much like Salah.

Salah signed an extension through 2027, cooling immediate exit talk but not eliminating longer-term succession planning.

Liverpool’s recruitment department typically works multiple windows ahead, and identifying PL-proven profiles who can shoulder creative and scoring load fits that model.

Newcastle’s valuation of Gordon will be steep given his age, contract situation and importance to Howe’s structure. Bournemouth, for their part, have no incentive to sell Semenyo.

Reds have started planning for life without Salah

But Liverpool’s message, per the reporting, is that they are monitoring both closely as they scope the post-Salah era.

Nothing about Salah’s new deal forces Liverpool’s hand today, but the club’s succession planning is unmistakably active.

Whether a move materialises soon or in a future window will depend on valuations and squad needs.

