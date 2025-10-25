A general view of the Kop End as fans of Liverpool wave flags and banners. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Real Madrid are interested in securing the services of the 24-year-old French midfielder, but they will face competition from the Premier League champions, according to Fichajes. The report claims that the midfielder is valued at €70 million.

Liverpool could use Khephren Thuram

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Thuram could prove to be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality with Juventus, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Liverpool need a midfield controller to support Ryan Gravenberch at the base of their midfield. Thuram could form a quality partnership with the Netherlands international. He is excellent when it comes to providing defensive cover and controlling the tempo of the game. He can carry the ball forward as well. Signing him would allow Alexis Mac Allister to operate with more freedom. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Juventus will not want to lose an important player like him, but they could be tempted if a lucrative proposal is presented. Liverpool have the resources to pay a premium for him. They are looking to build a formidable squad capable of winning every trophy, and they have spent a substantial amount of money this summer. They are looking to improve the team further. Ideally, they should look to invest in a central midfielder, a central defender, and another wide player.

Thuram could fancy a move

The French international would be an exceptional acquisition for them. He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class performer in the Premier League.

The opportunity to move to Liverpool could be exciting for Thuram. It would be a step up for him, and he would be joining one of the biggest clubs in the world. Liverpool have recently won the league title, and they have shown that they are capable of fighting for major trophies regularly. Any player could be tempted to be a part of their project. The Reds have been tracking Thuram for over a year.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need more quality in the middle of the park as well. They will be an attractive destination for the player. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat Liverpool to his signature.