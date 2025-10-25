Just In: Man City suffer setback in pursuit of Pep Guardiola’s successor

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City sounded out Vincent Kompany as a potential heir to Pep Guardiola, prompting a swift and decisive response from Bayern Munich.

While the Bavarians had originally pencilled in contract talks for 2026, City’s interest in their former captain accelerated everything.

Confident in his success in Munich, Kompany was in no rush, yet the moment Bayern sensed a future approach from the Etihad, the German champions moved quickly to secure their manager’s commitment, according to Christian Falk.

Man City were interested in Vincent Kompany

City’s interest in Kompany was genuine. As Guardiola’s long-term future comes into discussion, the club had begun mapping out potential successors, and few profiles are as compelling as Kompany’s, a modern, progressive coach with a deep understanding of City’s footballing ethos.

Bayern Munich had initially decided to offer Kompany a new deal next year but City’s interest changed the timeline and they acted decisively to tie him up to a new deal.

Internally, Bayern are aware that Guardiola’s current plan points to a 2027 exit and that Kompany’s contract would have been nearing its end around the same time.

If City came knocking for their iconic former captain just as his deal in Munich approached its conclusion, the pull, emotional and professional, could be powerful.

The response was immediate. Bayern invited Kompany to the table earlier than planned and presented a long-term vision that resonated with the 39-year-old.

Bayern Munich wasted no time in offering new deal

Kompany agreed to extend at the Allianz Arena, and the timeline was breathtakingly short.

The decision itself took less than 24 hours, and the formalities were wrapped up within a week.

Maintaining dressing-room focus was non-negotiable for Kompany, who insisted the process remain out of the spotlight to avoid disrupting the team’s rhythm.

The move protects Bayern’s project and ensures stability on the touchline, while City must look elsewhere as they navigate the delicate question of life after Guardiola.

