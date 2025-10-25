Manchester United flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international has done quite well in Italy, and his performances have attracted the attention of top clubs. According to Fichajes, Manchester United are now plotting a big-money move for him. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Italian club to sell him.

Manchester United have been tracking Leao for months. He has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Rafael Leao is a top player

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown his ability in Italy and in the UEFA Champions League. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Manchester United if he joins the club. Leao has been labelled as “one of the best players in the world” by Luka Modric.

However, the Red Devils have recently signed Matheus Cunha, who operates in a similar role. They are unlikely to drop the Brazilian in favour of Leão. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate both players in the starting line-up.

Can Man United find a place for Leao?

The Portuguese international will not want to sit on the bench at Old Trafford. He will want a guaranteed starting spot, and Manchester United will have to provide him with a clear plan on how they plan to use him if the deal goes through. He will also need game time assurances. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Signing a wide player would be quite surprising for Manchester United. They should look to bring in another striker instead, who can compete with Benjamin Šeško and share the goal-scoring burden with him.

Manchester United are looking to improve their team and fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions over the next few months. Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the Portuguese international, full stop. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League.