Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a surprise move to Manchester United.

However, Dean Jones has now revealed on TEAMtalk that the transfer is highly unlikely. Even though Manchester United need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, signing Lewandowski would be a surprise. The player is in the twilight stages of his career, and he is not getting any better. They need to invest in a younger player with more potential.

Robert Lewandowski move seems unlikely

“There have been links between Man United and Robert Lewandowski but this just seems unthinkable,” said Jones. “It does not fit with their philosophy at all, even if he is on a free transfer. “I have even seen suggestions that he could act like a mentor to Sesko, which I think is extreme and probably unnecessary. “I’m not sure how much money people think Lewandowski currently makes, but he’s basically the highest earner at Barcelona. “Man United have a strict policy of how much they are going to pay players, particularly those who are older players. “Yes, you need a balance and you need some experience. But even if Lewandowski was to halve his wages he would be earning more than the majority of the squad. “I can not see them entertaining him as a signing unless he took a very radical pay cut.”

Man United could use another striker

Manchester United need another striker who can compete with Benjamin Šeško and share the goal-scoring burden with the Slovenian international. They should look to bring in a clinical finisher in the coming months. Manchester United have spent a substantial amount of money to improve their attacking unit this summer.

They need to keep improving the squad if they want to compete with clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the right players over the next few months.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski has proven himself at multiple clubs throughout his career, and there is no doubt that he is one of the best strikers of his generation. However, he is 37, and it would be underwhelming if Manchester United decided to make a move for him. They should look at long-term options. They have an exciting project, and they are building for the future. Investing in a player who will be past his best soon does not make any sense.

Lewandowski has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Furthermore, the Polish international is likely to command exorbitant wages, and spending that kind of money on a 37-year-old could prove to be a mistake. Manchester United have invested in older players in recent seasons, and that has not worked out for them. It would be ideal for them to invest in upcoming talents with a high ceiling.