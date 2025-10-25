Man United star claims his wife stopped him from leaving the club in the summer

Manchester United logo close-up (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his decision to turn down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window, revealing how a heartfelt conversation with his wife, Ana, helped shape his choice.

The United midfielder was the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer but he decided to stay in the Premier League to continue his career at Old Trafford.

Despite the struggles at the club, Fernandes is determined to stay loyal to the Premier League side.

Speaking to Mail Sport, the Portuguese midfielder admitted that while the financial package on offer was “massive,” the move didn’t match with his career ambitions or sense of unfinished business at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes rejected Saudi move in the summer

Fernandes’ name was among several high-profile stars linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League earlier this year, as clubs backed by substantial financial power sought to lure Europe’s elite.

The midfielder confirmed that a formal offer had been made and described it as life-changing in financial terms but also admitted that his wife’s input proved decisive.

“The first thing she said was, ‘Have you achieved everything you wanted to achieve at the club?’ She knows that I haven’t,” Fernandes revealed, as reported by Ben Jacobs.

The exchange struck a chord with the United skipper. Despite the allure of a higher salary and a more comfortable lifestyle, Fernandes recognised that his journey at Man United remains incomplete.

He continued, acknowledging the magnitude of the offer:

“I don’t think they were very happy for me to reject the offer, obviously. I accept that, because the offer was very good in terms of salary. Everything was massive for me. It was a huge difference.”

Man United captain stayed loyal to his team

While some players have opted for Saudi Arabia’s riches, Fernandes’ refusal shows a deep sense of professional pride and commitment to his current club’s project.

Even though United would have received a massive transfer fee for the midfielder that might have helped them invest the money in their squad on several positions, they decided to stick with

Fernandes and the player had no desire to leave the club either.

Since joining the club, the Portuguese midfielder has been the best player for them and has regularly chipped in with goals and assists in crucial moments.

His output and his leadership is crucial for the club and it could prove to be the difference for them this season.

