Pep Guardiola meeting Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for the Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Portuguese publication Record via SportWitness, they will face competition from crosstown rivals Manchester City as well.

The 26-year-old Denmark International has done quite well for the Portuguese club, and he should prove to be an excellent addition for both clubs.

Man United could use Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They could use more physicality and defensive cover on the side. It remains to be seen whether they can bring the Danish International to the club.

Sporting CP might not want to lose a key player like him in the middle of the season. He has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and they could demand a premium if Manchester United come calling.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has worked with the midfielder during their time together at the Portuguese club, and Manchester United should have no problems convincing him to join. However, agreeing on a reasonable deal with his club could prove to be complicated.

Meanwhile, the midfielder knows the way Amorim likes to play, and he should be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact at Old Trafford if he moves to Manchester United. Amorim has previously hailed him as a “fantastic player”.

Hjulmand could fancy a move

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be quite exciting for him at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to compete at the highest level. Regular football in England could help him improve further. He will look to fight for major trophies with Manchester United if the move goes true.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could use physicality and defensive cover in the midfield as well. They need a quality alternative to Rodri, and the 26-year-old could be an ideal acquisition.