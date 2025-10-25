Reliable source claims there is ‘no chance’ of transfer involving Man United star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reports suggesting that Bayern Munich have added Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to their transfer shortlist have been firmly denied by Christian Falk.

Contrary to claims circulating in recent days, Bayern have no active interest in pursuing the Portuguese playmaker, who is believed to be seeking an improved contract at Old Trafford.

While Fernandes’ name naturally carries weight in European football discussions, insiders insist that Bayern’s supposed interest is being exaggerated or more bluntly, used as part of a negotiation tactic by the player’s camp.

Fernandes has been reportedly on the radar of the German champions but those reports have now been denied by Falk.

Bayern Munich have no desire to sign Bruno Fernandes

A senior figure within Bayern’s hierarchy has reportedly dismissed the story outright, telling journalists that the speculation is “not true.”

Under sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, Bayern Munich are targeting younger, emerging talents rather than established veterans on high salaries.

Fernandes, 31, remains one of Man United’s most productive and influential players, but his current contract and wage package present an obstacle for any potential suitor.

Bayern’s leadership has made it clear in recent months that the club intends to lower its wage structure, following several years of inflated salaries under previous regimes.

Adding an expensive, high-profile player like Fernandes, no matter his quality, would contradict that strategy.

With Fernandes entering a crucial stage of his career, it’s believed that his representatives may be positioning him for an improved deal at United.

Man United star is looking for a pay-rise at Old Trafford

By linking him with a club of Bayern’s stature, the player’s camp could strengthen their leverage in discussions over a contract extension or pay rise.

This tactic is not uncommon in top-level football, where transfer speculation is often used as a negotiation tool.

It’s also worth noting that Bayern’s current midfield option, including Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, and Aleksandar Pavlović, offer a balance of creativity and youth.

Rather than bringing in an older, attack-minded midfielder, Bayern are expected to focus on defensive reinforcements and wide attacking options heading into the next window.

Falk says there is ‘no chance’ of Bayern Munich making a move for Fernandes at the moment.

The Portuguese midfielder was heavily chased by Saudi Pro League in the summer but he decided to stay at United, a decision that was influenced by his wife.

