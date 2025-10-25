Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has revealed that he is not worried about the contract situation of Harry Maguire, and he is focusing on the matches coming up.

The defender will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Manchester United are yet to make a concrete decision on his future. He has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to let him move on.

Ruben Amorim on Harry Maguire

Amorim said on Sky Sports: “We are really happy with Harry. It’s not the time to talk about that again. That gives the idea that we are thinking so far away. “We are really happy with Harry. He’s really important for us, but we need to focus on the next game.”

Maguire has impressed with his performances this season, and he is certainly a key player for them. Keeping him at the club for a couple of seasons could prove to be a wise decision.

Manchester United still need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and Maguire could be a useful option for them. He has the quality, experience, and leadership to help the team improve. He could be the ideal mentor for the young players at the club. He knows the league well, and Manchester United might find it difficult to replace him.

Maguire to leave the club?

Meanwhile, the defender is unlikely to have any shortage of options ahead of him. It will be interesting to see if he decides to move on in the coming months.

Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they are not quite at the level required to win major trophies. If Maguire has the opportunity to join a big club where he will be able to fight for trophies, he could be tempted.

Ideally, Manchester United should look to move quickly and secure his services for the upcoming season. Despite being in his 30s, Maguire still has a lot to offer.