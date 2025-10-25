Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea scouts watched Champions League star worth €70-80 million

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich’s production line has delivered another headline act.

At just 17 years old, right-winger Lennart Karl announced himself on the biggest stage with a composed finish against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Representatives from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City were in attendance to watch the youngster, sources close to the agents industry have confirmed to CaughtOffside.

Karl’s emergence has been rapid but far from accidental. Within Bayern’s campus he has long been regarded as one of the academy’s brightest prospects.

Lennart Karl has been impressive for Bayern this season

This season he has already logged five Bundesliga appearances, adding an assist and, most recently, that Champions League goal that turned the hype into something more concrete.

Karl can receive on the touchline to stretch the pitch, but he is equally comfortable darting into the half-spaces to combine with midfielders and full-backs.

Crucially, he presses with intensity, an attribute Bayern demand and Premier League recruiters increasingly prioritise.

While English clubs will continue to track his progress closely, the expectation is that January will be quiet.

Sources indicate that serious approaches could arrive in the summer of 2026 rather than mid-season.

Arsenal & Chelsea find out Karl’s price tag

Bayern, for their part, are in a strong position. Karl signed his first professional contract on June 1, 2025, a deal that runs until 2028.

The Bavarians view him as a pillar of their next cycle, and that belief is reflected in a notional valuation in the €70-80 million range.

Karl’s profile fits each brief. Yet any bidder must weigh both the cost and the competitive reality of prising a prized teenager away from a club that seldom sells its crown jewels without a premium.

Bayern intend to keep him and have the contract leverage to do so, but the summer of 2026 is already shaping into a potential battleground if his development continues.

