“The moment Arsenal came” – Summer signing confirms he rejected Premier League rivals

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze has opened up about one of the biggest transfer decisions of his career, revealing that a potential move to Tottenham was on the table before Arsenal’s interest completely changed the picture.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, the English midfielder admitted that once the Gunners made their approach, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

The former Crystal Palace star described the allure of Arsenal as something greater than just football.

The England international has started regularly for the Gunners this season and has helped them to move to the top of the Premier League table as well as keep up their impressive form in the Champions League this season.

Eberechi Eze came close to joining Tottenham

Eze came agonisingly close to joining Spurs this summer but a last minute attempt from Arsenal to sign him changed his mind.

Eze told The Athletic, Arsenal’s late intervention made his mind up instantly:

“I was prepared to go to Tottenham… but from the moment Arsenal came, it was always going to be them,” Eze explained, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder went on to describe what makes Arsenal such an appealing destination under Mikel Arteta.

He likened playing for the North London giants to performing on a grand stage, a place where the stakes are high, the expectations immense, and the pressure relentless.

“Playing for Arsenal is more like a show or theatre,” he said. “There’s more pressure, playing for titles, but it’s something I’ve dreamed of.”

Eze has a point to prove at Arsenal

This dream speaks volumes about Arsenal’s transformation under Arteta. The Gunners have regained their identity as a club associated with attacking football, defensive discipline and a belief that they can once again compete for major honours.

The incentive to join the Gunners was to prove a point as well. He was part of the Arsenal academy at a young age and the north London club allowed him to leave, something that made Eze cry at that time.

It is now time for him to prove himself at the club and work towards completing the dream he had as a youngster and that is to win silverware for the club of his heart.

