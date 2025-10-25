Thomas Frank admits his terrible error at Tottenham

Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham fans have spent the past fortnight wondering why one of the season’s early bright sparks, Pape Matar Sarr, has slipped out of the XI just as performances have dipped.

After a laboured 0-0 draw with Monaco in the Champions League, a game Spurs survived largely thanks to a flawless display from Guglielmo Vicario, manager Thomas Frank was pressed on the Senegal international’s status.

Sarr was a regular in the team earlier this season but in the last few games, Frank has preferred other midfielders.

Pape Matar Sarr has struggled for playing time

It is hugely surprising since Sarr was impressive and with him in the team, the midfield looked more threatning and strong.

Before facing Everton this weekend, Frank was asked about his treatment of the midfielder.

He said, via The Spurs Web:

“There is nothing wrong with him. He was a very good player for us in the first six games. We rested him as a precaution before but competition, other players have done well. He has impressed me a lot though.”

A player who has impressed the manager and was consistent for the team has surprisingly failed to get more minutes.

Tottenham boss Frank’s decision has been questioned

Either Frank is not being completely honest about his opinion of Sarr or there is something else to it since it is a huge shock to see the midfielder struggle to get more minutes.

Frank’s explanation, that Sarr was initially rested as a precaution and then kept out because others performed well, doesn’t sit comfortably with his own acknowledgement that the 23-year-old “was a very good player” in the club’s best spell of form.

The Monaco draw only sharpened the focus on selection. Vicario’s heroics masked systemic issues, passive off-ball phases and a loss of midfield presence, that Sarr helps to address when he plays.

Frank’s “nothing wrong with him” line, intended to quiet speculation, instead shows that Tottenham’s recent lineup choices are a coach’s decision rather than an injury situation.

Journalist shares what Chelsea sources have told him about links with 17-goal Tottenham target