Nuno Espirito Santo during West Ham's defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United crashed to a 2–1 defeat against Leeds United in the Premier League earlier today.

Nuno Espirito Santo has not been able to get the best out of his players so far, and his selections have been questioned as well.

West Ham legend Tony Cottee has now revealed that the club is in serious trouble after their start to the season. They were fighting relegation last season, and nothing has changed so far. It will be interesting to see if they can secure safety in the Premier League this season.

They have quality players at their disposal, but they have not been able to perform at a high level.

Meanwhile, Cottee has also questioned the manager’s decision to drop Callum Wilson. West Ham clearly do not trust the former Newcastle striker despite signing him on a free transfer. Cottee feels that they need to bring in a quality striker in January, but they should be giving more opportunities to Wilson until then.

West Ham must trust Callum Wilson

“We are in serious trouble,” Cottee said (h/t Hammers News). “Another really poor performance. The starting line-up didn’t make sense. Play your best players in their best positions. “We desperately need a new striker but Callum Wilson has to at least start the game.”

Wilson could be useful

Wilson has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that he could make an instant impact. He will be desperate to make his mark at West Ham United.

It will be interesting to see if Nuno is willing to give the former Newcastle star more opportunities in the coming weeks. Wilson was brought on with 25 minutes left in the game due to an injury. However, he will be hoping for more time on the pitch so that he can show his qualities.