Aston Villa are close to finalising an important deal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Aston Villa had a difficult start to the season, but things have been looking up for Unai Emery’s side in recent weeks. They have won three in a row in the Premier League, and they will hope to make it four when Man City head to Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Off the pitch, things are also looking good for Aston Villa, particularly it regards to contract renewals. They are about to finalise an agreement with one of their most important players of the last few years, which would be very welcome news for the club’s supporters.

John McGinn secure agreement with captain John McGinn

As per TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has confirmed that John McGinn has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new Aston Villa contract, which follows on from Matty Cash sealing a new deal of his own.

“It is great news for Villa that Roberto Olabe has hit the ground running, it shows a real relationship between him and Emery, that he can come in and just continue talks and indeed make quick progress.

“I am told Cash’s deal is done and McGinn is also agreed in principle. Clearly they want to get these deals done before January, which makes sense as they can then attack the window fully. Talks over a deals for Rogers and Tielemans are also continuing, but are not as advanced at this point.”

McGinn has been a fantastic servant for Aston Villa since his 2018 move from Hibernian. He has been linked with a return to Scotland in recent weeks, but there is now little doubt that he will continue at Villa Park for at least another few years, which will be very pleasing for all involved in the club – especially Emery, who has used him all over the park during his tenure.