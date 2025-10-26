Bruno Fernandes has a unique clause in his Man United contract that could facilitate his exit

Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes continues to attract significant transfer interest, with a new report from BBC Sport revealing that the Portuguese playmaker has a €65 million release clause in his current contract.

The clause, which offers a relatively modest figure for a player of Fernandes’ caliber, has reportedly caught the attention of clubs across Europe and in the Saudi Pro League, where financial giants remain keen to lure elite talent.

Now 31, Fernandes remains one of United’s most influential figures, both as a creative force and as a leader.

Bruno Fernandes has been the best player at Man United

Since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020, he has been central to the team’s attack.

His work ethic, mentality, and consistency have earned him the captain’s armband and made him one of the few players to retain the faith of the fanbase during what has been a turbulent era at Old Trafford.

Despite his ongoing importance, interest from abroad is growing. The Saudi Pro League made several attempts last summer to bring Fernandes to the Middle East, and while he turned those offers down, the league’s major clubs are expected to revisit their pursuit.

The presence of a €65 million clause makes a deal financially viable for them.

However, insiders close to Fernandes maintain that he has no desire to leave Man United at this stage.

Fernandes is not looking for Old Trafford exit

His focus remains on helping manager Rúben Amorim, with whom he shares a strong professional rapport, guide the club back into contention for major honours.

Still, the uncertainty around United’s broader sporting project, coupled with interest from top European sides, ensures the speculation will continue.

Fernandes’ contract, which runs until 2027, also includes an option for a one-year extension.

United are expected to discuss a potential renewal or revision of terms in 2026, but for now, the release clause remains active, leaving open the possibility of a surprise approach from ambitious suitors.

