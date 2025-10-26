Just In: Liverpool owners confident of appointing 58-year-old manager to replace Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has taken an unexpected turn, and according to IndyKaila News, concerns are mounting within the club’s hierarchy over both results and performances under manager Arne Slot.

While the Dutchman remains safe in his position for now, insiders suggest that patience may not last forever if the team’s trajectory doesn’t improve soon.

It’s even being claimed that Jurgen Klopp, the legendary former Liverpool boss, could be open to a sensational return.

Slot was brought in to usher Liverpool into a new era following Klopp’s emotional departure last year. Although the Dutchman guided the Reds to Premier League title in his debut season at the club, his team’s performances this season have been disappointing.

Arne Slot is struggling at Liverpool this season

After four Premier League defeats in a row, the Merseyside club are now below Manchester United in the league table.

Liverpool’s owners and senior executives are becoming increasingly concerned, not simply by the results but by the nature of the performances.

Sources close to the club suggest that discussions have already taken place at board level regarding contingency plans should Slot fail to turn things around before the January window.

While the Dutchman’s job remains secure for the immediate future, the prospect of a managerial change mid-season is not being ruled out.

In what would be an astonishing development, several insiders believe Klopp would say “yes” if Liverpool were to make an approach.

Jurgen Klopp to make Anfield return?

For now, however, no formal contact has been made. Klopp is currently working as the Global Head of Soccer for the Red Bull group.

Nonetheless, the whispers around Anfield have grown louder and the fans, too, have begun speculating whether the club’s greatest modern manager might once again walk through the Shankly Gates.

Whether this remains speculation or turns into one of football’s great homecoming stories will depend on how quickly Slot can turn things around.

Journalist claims Liverpool “may push the button in January” and seal big-money signing