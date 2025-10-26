Leeds want to make signings in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds have made a respectable start to their Premier League return, as they seek to avoid immediate relegation to the Championship. And they intend to strength their chances of survival by making additions to Daniel Farke’s squad when the transfer window re-opens in January.

There are areas of the Leeds first team squad that may need to be addressed in January, with one of those being midfield. And that is why a target has been lined up for a possible move.

Leeds given huge boost to chances of Piotr Zielinski signing

As reported by Pete O’Rourke to Football Insider (via The Leeds Press), Leeds are interested in signing Inter Milan and Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who is expected to be available when the January transfer window opens.

“He was linked with Leeds in the summer window and they were linked with a couple of other midfielders as well. He is well down the pecking order at the San Siro. He’s struggled for game time, had just two starts in the Champions League, so he’s not started a Serie A game.

“Inter are definitely open to his departure to try and save some money and boost their own transfer coffers. Whether they’ll be able to sell Zielinski to Leeds, that remains to be seen.”

Between Napoli and Inter, Zielinski has been around the Serie A for almost 10 years, so he would provide a lot of experience to the Leeds first team squad. If a financially-viable loan deal can be arranged, it would be very good business from those at Elland Road, and it would almost certainly increase their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League come the end of the domestic season in May.