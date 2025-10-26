Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank during Tottenham's victory over Man City earlier this season. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Man City and Tottenham have competed closely on the pitch in recent seasons, and they are set to do so on the transfer front in 2026. Both clubs want to add defensive reinforcements to their squad, and they have set their sights on a particular target: Ezri Konsa.

Konsa has been a very consistent performer for Aston Villa, and at 28, he is in the prime of his career. He has made his way into the England setup in the last couple of years, and this has triggered interest in his services.

Ezri Konsa attracting interest from Man City and Tottenham

As per TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has confirmed that Man City and Tottenham want to sign Konsa, and although Aston Villa have no plans to sell, they have to consider a transfer if he does not sign a new contract before next summer.

“Ezri Konsa’s name is coming up quite a lot when you talk to clubs about potential defensive options. Clearly, Villa do not want to sell but he has just over two years left on his deal, he is now one of England’s top defenders, and Villa are likely going to have to tie him down to a new deal.

“Konsa is a nailed-on Premier League performer who is now showing it at international level. It is not a shock to me that some very big clubs are keeping an eye on him.”

Konsa was lined up by Liverpool during the summer, so it would be no surprise to see him move on in 2026 – especially if he decides against penning a new deal at Aston Villa. For Man City or Tottenham, he would be a fantastic addition to their respective first team squads, but for now, it remains to be seen whether either club makes a move in the coming months.