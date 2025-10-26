Man United in line to make 50% of transfer fee for player they sold in 2024

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, with a potential move that could reunite him with fellow Englishman Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at the Camp Nou.

According to The Sun, the Catalan club’s scouts have been impressed by Greenwood’s performances in Ligue 1.

Greenwood, now 24, has rebuilt his career in France after leaving Manchester United and continues to attract interest from Europe’s elite.

Greenwood’s journey back to prominence has been closely followed since his move to Getafe in 2023, where he registered 22 goals and five assists across all competitions in his debut season in Spain.

Mason Greenwood is a player in demand

That breakout campaign earned him a permanent transfer to Marseille, where he has continued to make an impact, scoring four goals so far this season and contributing significantly to the French club’s attacking threat.

However, despite thriving on the pitch, reports suggest Greenwood is homesick for England, which could make a move elsewhere more appealing.

Barcelona’s interest is particularly intriguing given the club’s ongoing squad rebuild and their desire to add depth in attacking areas. Manager Hansi Flick is said to be keen on versatile forwards who can operate across the frontline, and Greenwood fits that profile perfectly.

The potential presence of Rashford, currently enjoying a loan spell at Barca, could further tempt Greenwood, offering both familiarity and a smoother transition to life in Catalonia.

Man United could benefit financially

Financially, the move could also benefit Man United, who remain tied to the player’s future through a 50% sell-on clause.

This means United would receive half of any transfer fee Barcelona pay to Marseille, a potentially significant windfall if the deal materialises.

Greenwood was suspended by Man United in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service later dropped all charges, but the case continues to cast a shadow over his public image.

