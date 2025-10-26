Report: Man United consider shock loan move in January to strengthen midfield

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to the Express.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Sunderland in the summer for a fee of around €30 million, has found first-team opportunities limited in Germany.

Despite high expectations following his arrival, and the shadow of his older brother Jude Bellingham’s global stardom, Jobe’s early months at Dortmund have been marked by challenges both on and off the pitch.

Man United are looking to strengthen midfield

Now, United are said to be exploring a loan deal in January, though questions remain about whether the player would be open to a move so soon after joining.

Bellingham’s transfer to Dortmund was seen as a natural next step in his development, following an impressive breakthrough season at Sunderland.

Dortmund’s track record of nurturing young English talent, most notably with Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho, made the move seem ideal. However, things haven’t gone entirely according to plan.

There are also off-field complications that have added to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Reports suggest that tensions have arisen between Jobe’s father, Mark Bellingham, who remains closely involved in his son’s career, and Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

United could take advantage of Bellingham’s situation

This situation has alerted Man United, who are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements.

Manager Ruben Amorim is said to be a strong admirer of Bellingham’s potential.

The Red Devils are considering a short-term loan approach in January, viewing it as a low-risk move that could benefit both parties.

If his playing time continues to stagnate and off-field issues persist, a loan move could make sense for all parties involved.

However, leaving so soon after signing would be a bold step for the young midfielder.

Man United sanction January exit for 24-year-old as Euro giants circle