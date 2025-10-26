Ruben Amorim is expected to lose a first team striker in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United may add to their squad in January, but it appears very likely that there will be one or two players that leave Old Trafford. Specifically, it is being increasingly taken for granted that Joshua Zirkzee will depart, having been barely counted on since the start of the season.

Zirkzee has yet to start a match in any competition, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha/Mason Mount preferred to him as striker options. Because of this, he has made it clear that he wants to leave, and Man United are prepared to give the green light.

Roma ready January move for Man United’s Joshua Zirkzee

As per TBR Football, Man United will sanction Zirkzee’s exit in January, and Roma are currently pushing hardest to sign him. They are prepared to cut short Evan Ferguson’s loan deal, which would open the door for the Dutch forward to return to Italy.

“We are told that Roma are now looking at the mechanisms to send the Irishman back to Brighton, which would enable them to bring in a new front-man, and Zirkzee is their favoured choice. Zirkzee is set to move and the interest in him is very strong, he can stay in England, has options back in Italy as we have revealed, but there are teams in Spain, France and Germany too – he really is going to have his pick.

“United are going to sanction it, they really like his attitude and commitment, but given the summer arrivals of Cunha, Sesko and Mbeumo, they all realise he is way down the pecking order. The Red Devils want him to go to the World Cup next summer, and the only chance is for him to play next year.”

It makes a lot of sense for Zirkzee to leave Man United, and it will be interesting to see whether a permanent deal is sought – either in January or next summer.