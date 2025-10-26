Bruno Guimaraes has been in excellent form for Newcastle this season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle were hampered by the Alexander Isak saga that transpired over the summer, as it meant they had no starting striker for the opening weeks of the season. They have moved on now, but there is a general feeling that a similar situation must be avoided in the future.

In the next 2-3 years, they have a number of top players whose contracts are running out, such as Sven Botman (2027), Tino Livramento and Bruno Guimaraes (both 2028). And in regards to the latter, there are plans to address his situation in the near future.

Newcastle planning contract talks with Bruno Guimaraes

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that new Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson intends to speak to Guimaraes over a new contract.

“Yeah, I think it would be ideal for Newcastle if they could tie down Bruno to a new deal. I think there’ll be a willingness probably from all parties to sit down and discuss a new deal.

“It does seem that the new sporting director Ross Wilson is setting out, looking to discuss potential new deals with a number of their star players. He wants to end any speculation over their futures and to avoid any sort of similar situation that they have with Alexander Isak. So yeah, I’m sure at some point in the near future, will be talks held with Bruno and his people to see if they can agree a new deal.”

Guimaraes has been a standout performer for Newcastle since joining from Lyon back in January 2022. He was instrumental in their late victory over Fulham on Saturday, and the hope will be that he can continue being like this for Eddie Howe’s side for many years to come – and there are already suggestions that he would want to commit his future to St James’ Park.