Newcastle have not had a straightforward start to the season, and injuries have played a significant part in this. They are currently without starting full-back pair Tino Livramento, as well as £55m summer signing Yoane Wissa.

Wissa was involved in an Alexander Isak-style saga of his own during the summer, as he went on strike at Brentford to force through a move to Newcastle. He got his wish, but he has yet to make an appearance for his new club after suffering a knee injury during September’s international break.

Wissa is projected to return in the next couple of weeks, but there are already concerns about him. As such, there has been talk about Newcastle signing another striker to compete with him and Nick Woltemade, but this appears to be far from reality.

Newcastle unlikely to sign new striker in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Newcastle are not expected to sign a new striker when the transfer window re-opens.

“I would be surprised if they were to bring in a new striker. I think obviously Woltemade has hit the ground running. We haven’t seen Yoane Wissa yet, unfortunately due to injuries. I don’t think Newcastle will be rushing into anything just yet to make any plans for striker additions. They’ll be hoping that Wissa can get fit and come in and prove his worth to the team as soon as possible.

“So I would say it’s unlikely as things stand that Newcastle will be looking to bring a new striker. I’m sure all their focus is on getting Wissa fit as soon as possible and getting him available for Eddie Howe’s side.”

Despite this, there may be other positions addressed by Newcastle in January, as they seek to improve on their opening two months of the season.