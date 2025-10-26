Eddie Howe wants reinforcements at Newcastle in 2026. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are thinking about signings that could be made in 2026, and the January transfer window presents a good opportunity. Alexander Isak’s British transfer record move to Liverpool means that there should be PSR space for additions to be sought, and one area that may be addressed is midfield.

Newcastle have Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes as undisputed starters in the centre of the park, but that third spot is up for grabs. Joelinton has often played, but Eddie Howe could seek another option in January, despite having brought in Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa over the summer.

Newcastle set sights on move for Hayden Hackney

According to TBR Football, Newcastle are interested in signing Hayden Hackney from North East rivals Middlesbrough. However, Graeme Bailey has revealed that the 23-year-old, who is also wanted by Man United and Tottenham, is unlikely to be allowed to leave when the transfer window re-opens in January.

“As Boro mount a serious promotion challenge, Hayden Hackney is emerging as the cornerstone of their push. However, I am told that Boro have little intention of allowing Hackney to leave in January – last season they sold Emmanuel Latte-Lath, which Michael Carrick felt cost them the chance of promotion, and they don’t intend on doing that again.

“That said, Boro’s resolve is set to be pushed if Hackney’s form keeps up – there could be some very big offers coming in January. Boro do know that the only way they can keep him, however, is if they get promoted and the only way to do that is by keeping him.”

It’s clear that Newcastle want another defensive-minded midfielder, given that they have also been linked with re-signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. Hackney would be a more financially-viable option, but for now, it remains to be seen whether they advance their interest in the coming months.