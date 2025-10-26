Player who left Man United in 2024 tipped to make swift return to Premier League

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The name of Scott McTominay continues to spark intrigue across Europe, as the former Manchester United midfielder is reportedly being tipped for a shock Premier League return.

McTominay’s time at Napoli has been punctuated by both success and off-field turbulence and that combination may open the door for a dramatic comeback to England, according to The Sun.

While his performances in Serie A have earned acclaim, it’s the “suffocating attention” he’s faced in Naples that could ultimately fuel a sudden switch back to the Premier League.

McTominay has been successful after Man United exit

McTominay’s move to Napoli last summer was seen as a bold gamble. He left behind a Man United side where his role had become inconsistent, and signed for the Italian giants with ambitions of becoming a focal point in a championship-winning team.

His debut campaign proved he was up to the task, he posted impressive goal and assist numbers, played a key role in Napoli’s push for honours, and further boosted his reputation.

Yet, despite his on-pitch credentials, sources suggest the off-pitch environment has not been as comfortable.

The reports claim that the “suffocating attention” of the Naples fan base is weighing on McTominay, who is said to be dealing with heightened scrutiny and expectations at every twist of his personal and professional life.

The pressure to perform, coupled with intense media and public focus, has created an atmosphere in which the Scottish-born midfielder may be reconsidering his stay.

McTominay will not be short of offers

Clubs in England, always alert to players with proven top-level experience, might view McTominay as an ideal midfielder for their team, particularly after getting experience of winning the league title in Italy.

If McTominay is open to listening, the right club could act quickly to bring him back into the English fold.

With his performances solid and his reputation strong, it’s the off-field environment that could steer his next move.

Should he decide to return to the Premier League, clubs will be watching carefully.

