Report: Midfielder wanted by Ruben Amorim may cost Man United €80 million

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of landing Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to TEAMtalk.

The Danish international has emerged as a priority target for manager Rúben Amorim, who knows the player from their time together in Lisbon.

Amorim is believed to be pushing strongly for a reunion as he looks to reshape United’s midfield.

While Hjulmand’s current contract includes an €80 million release clause, sources suggest the club believes that Sporting could be open to negotiation, especially given the positive relationship between Amorim and his former employers.

Hjulmand’s rise over the past two seasons has been nothing short of impressive. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable deep-lying midfielders.

During his spell under Amorim at Sporting, he became the heartbeat of the team, orchestrating play from deep while shielding the backline.

United’s interest comes as Amorim continues his rebuild of the Old Trafford midfield, an area that has lacked balance and clarity in recent years.

The potential departures of Casemiro, whose contract expires in 2026, and ongoing uncertainty around the future of Kobbie Mainoo, have accelerated the need for reinforcements.

Sporting are in no rush to sell one of their key assets, and the Portuguese side’s history of tough bargaining, seen in deals for players in the past, suggests they’ll hold firm unless a substantial offer arrives.

United have also shortlisted other targets

Meanwhile, United are also keeping tabs on Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of England star Jude Bellingham, and Porto’s Victor Fröholdt, another Danish midfielder admired for his box-to-box qualities.

However, Hjulmand remains Amorim’s preferred choice, with the manager reportedly viewing him as a natural leader capable of anchoring United’s midfield for years to come.

