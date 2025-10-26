Sources: Tottenham closely tracking striker with a €100 million release clause

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Porto star Samu Aghehowa has emerged as one of Europe’s most talked-about young talents in the 2025–26 season, capturing the attention of top clubs across the Premier League and La Liga.

At just 21 years old, the Spanish striker has impressed scouts with his explosive pace and intelligent movement.

As his reputation soars, Porto find themselves in a delicate position, eager to retain their prize asset, yet aware that financial realities could tempt them to cash in if the right offer arrives.

The attacker has scored eight goals in ten appearances this season for the Portuguese club.

Tottenham among clubs tracking Samu Aghehowa

The striker’s talent has drawn attention from Tottenham, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and even Newcastle United, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Porto fully own the player’s rights and have placed a €100 million release clause in his contract. The Portuguese giants are adamant they will not negotiate below that figure.

However, sources close to the club suggest that financial pressures could soften their stance if a substantial bid is presented.

Tottenham appear to be the most interested suitor so far. With Dominic Solanke sidelined through injury, sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be a strong admirer of Aghehowa’s versatility.

Spurs have discussed the possibility of an initial short-term deal with an option to buy, though Porto’s firm valuation remains a major obstacle.

Spurs may face competition from Premier League clubs

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have continued to monitor his progress, sending scouts to several of Porto’s recent league and European fixtures.

Newcastle United, who explored the possibility of signing Aghehowa during the summer window, opted not to make a formal bid. Sources suggest that the player’s loyalty to Porto and lack of pressure to leave played a key role in that decision.

Aghehowa himself has remained professional, insisting that he is focused on helping Porto compete for domestic and European success.

One thing is certain, the young Spaniard’s stock is rising rapidly, and his name will dominate transfer headlines over the coming months.

