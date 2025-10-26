West Ham prepare documents to sign Barcelona star

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are quietly laying the groundwork for a major January recruitment push, with a name already under serious consideration, 17-year-old Pedro Fernandez from Barcelona.

The Hammers have begun compiling a dossier on the Spanish wonderkid and are aiming to act before his valuation “goes crazy”, according to Alan Nixon.

While the club awaits their first win under new head coach Nuno Espírito Santo, this move suggests the board are already looking ahead and sharpening their focus on signings that are meant to make a difference in the future.

Pedro Fernandez has impressed at Barcelona

The interest in Fernandez comes on the back of a meteoric rise through Barcelona’s youth ranks.

He made his senior debut for the Catalan giants in September and features prominently in their Champions League campaign.

Having progressed from La Masia’s U-19s and the UEFA Youth League to first-team involvement within months, the winger has drawn attention not just for his advanced technique but also his rapid integration into senior squad training and match-day squads.

He offers versatility, capable of operating as an inside-forward or a high-pressing wide attacker.

Barcelona are aware of Fernandez’s potential, meaning any suitor may face bidding competition and a valuation inflation similar to other La Masia stars.

West Ham are ready to beat competition to sign Fernandez

West Ham’s early dossier compiling is therefore a tactical attempt to move quickly before the market rises.

In that sense, the club are following the same blueprint that has brought them success in securing young talents ahead of rival interest.

The club will need to manage his development carefully, ensuring he isn’t burdened by expectation prematurely.

Whether the deal materialises will depend on negotiations, valuation and the club’s ability to integrate a young talent into a squad seeking stability. But for now, the early groundwork suggests that West Ham have serious interest in signing the Barcelona youngster.

