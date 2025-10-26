West Ham make Nuno Espirito Santo sack decision

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Pressure is already mounting on Nuno Espírito Santo at West Ham United, with the Portuguese manager enduring a tough start to life at the London Stadium.

Since taking over in late September, Nuno has managed to collect just one point from a possible 12, leaving supporters frustrated and the team sliding down the Premier League table.

Despite early speculation about his future, reports indicate that the Hammers’ board remain committed to backing their new head coach, particularly in the January transfer window, as they look to correct recruitment mistakes made earlier in the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo has struggled at West Ham

Nuno’s arrival was meant to mark a fresh chapter after the club parted ways with Graham Potter, but results have yet to reflect improvement.

The former Wolves and Tottenham boss began his reign with a draw against Everton, a game that offered brief optimism. However, that was followed by three consecutive defeats, the latest coming in a 2–1 loss to Leeds United.

According to The Sun, the club hierarchy are aware of the missteps made during the last transfer window and are determined not to repeat them.

Senior figures at West Ham have accepted that failing to sign another striker over the summer was a major mistake.

Hammers are looking for January reinforcements

The club’s problems, however, extend beyond the forward line. Injuries have further weakened the Hammers’ defensive options, with Konstantinos Mavropanos facing an extended spell on the sidelines and summer signing Igor Julio struggling for game time.

West Ham are expected to prioritise reinforcements in defense as well as up front. The board’s willingness to spend in January is being interpreted as a show of faith in Nuno.

Failure to improve, however, may see the board’s early patience tested before spring arrives.

“We were told…”: Club insider reveals why West Ham star has been overlooked by Nuno