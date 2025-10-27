Report: Chelsea shortlist 23-year-old goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez

(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Parma’s rising star Zion Suzuki has emerged as one of Europe’s most-watched goalkeepers, with Chelsea and AC Milan both tracking the Japan international, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay for Parma since 2024, already amassing 44 Serie A appearances.

With Chelsea believed to be assessing long-term options beyond Robert Sánchez, and Milan evaluating depth and succession planning behind their No.1, Suzuki’s name has moved to the forefront.

Chelsea target is learning English and Italian

Interestingly, he is studying English and Italian, a small but telling signal of a player preparing himself for the next step.

Suzuki’s appeal is easy to understand in the current goalkeeping market. He is a keeper who is comfortable advancing off his line, claiming crosses decisively, and initiating attacks with quick, accurate distribution.

While Sánchez offers experience, the London club have consistently researched profiles that can grow into the role over multiple seasons.

A keeper with Suzuki’s range, comfortable in tight spaces, quick to launch counters and reliable under set-piece pressure, would strengthen Chelsea’s squad and the goalkeeping department.

Blues face competition from AC Milan

The Premier League giants would have to face competition from Milan though, who are looking for a long-term replacement of Mike Maignan.

There has been no public mention on price, but with a 23-year-old international who has already proven himself in Serie A, the starting point will not be modest.

Whether the timeline is January or the summer, Suzuki is about to enter a crucial part of his career where his next move could define the path of his future.

The Blues reportedly have faith in their current goalkeeping options but Suzuki’s performances have caught their attention.

Journalist shares what Chelsea sources have told him about links with 17-goal Tottenham target